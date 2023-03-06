HANNIBAL — For the second year, the Douglass Community Services Foundation is offering a scholarship grant for Hannibal High School students — who are undertaking a non-traditional career path after graduation. The scholarship includes students with disabilities.
A non-traditional career path may include attending a technical school, certification program or a community college. Students entering directly to the workforce also qualify for assistance with meeting employment requirements such as safety clothing or gear.
