FAYETTE, Mo. — Kennedy Nicole Schmohe, of Hannibal, was one of more than 300 students at Central Methodist University who were eligible for graduation at Central Methodist University's Dec. 17 commencement ceremony.
Schmohe earned a Bachelor of Science from after majoring in biology.
The commencement ceremony took place in Puckett Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of family, friends, faculty and other members of the Central community.
The commencement speaker for the day was Robert Washburn, a former Central student who was given an honorary bachelor's degree on the day to commemorate his many contributions to society.
