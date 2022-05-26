{p dir=”ltr”}HANNIBAL — The Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 20 was a huge success for Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Over 200 items were donated to the auction by the community, HLGU employees and alumni. A large food spread was prepared and donated by the HLGU Board of Trustees, HLGU faculty and staff.
Generous giving from friends and bidders led to the Scarlet and Blue Auction raising $26,384.15 in total profit. This number exceeded the matching George H. Riedel Foundation grant of $25,000, making a grand total of $51,384.15 toward HLGU’s current financial challenge to help the university pay off or avoid any additional debt.
“One of the sweetest things that happened at the auction was watching the fellowship among our attendees,” said Director of Alumni Services and Development Lauren Youse. “There were so many fun conversations happening – it really felt like a family reunion. I’m so thankful to all the community members, HLGU faculty and staff and HLGU alumni who donated items and attended the auction. It was a wonderful event that raised much-needed funding for the University.”
The auction featured items like a signed Travis Kelce football, an antique pipe organ, several riding lawnmowers including a new John Deere X380 from SN Partners, an 1880s J.N. Scott Shotgun and other items that were sold to community members and friends. A tea party with former HLGU first lady Katherine Burt sold for $1,700, highlighting the evening.
“The Scarlet and Blue Auction was a significant generator of resources for HLGU and importantly, it served as a venue for God to work through people’s lives as an encouragement to each other and for the mission of HLGU,” Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Ray Carty said. “The auction was an enjoyable and encouraging event. RC Harlow, a professional auctioneer, did a wonderful job presenting the live auction in an energetic and professional manner. The auction helped to set the stage for a vibrant path going forward. We are thankful.”
The $25,000 matching grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation was given to support the mission of HLGU. Since the Riedel Foundation started in 2000, it has given nearly $150,000 in financial support to Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Those awards have helped establish computer and band camps for Hannibal children, provided equipment for the science building, and scholarships for the university. It has also contributed money toward the fine arts theater and its productions, medical training for the nursing program and mentoring for at-risk kids.
“The Riedel Foundation trustees awarded this matching grant with full confidence that the community would support HLGU and the Scarlet and Blue Auction with their generosity,” said Riedel Administrator Sarah Deien. “We believe in the mission of HLGU and recognize not only the economic impact the University has in Hannibal, but also the many ways it enriches lives. The Riedel Foundation has had a long-standing relationship with the university, and we hope to continue to collaborate on projects that benefit our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.