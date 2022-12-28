HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Economic Council's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be hosting events next month to encourage entrepreneurship, small business development and provide necessary information.

SBDC will host a kickoff event for the Hannibal Area Minority Business Council with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Homebank Community Room, 3817 McMasters Ave.

