HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Economic Council's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be hosting events next month to encourage entrepreneurship, small business development and provide necessary information.
SBDC will host a kickoff event for the Hannibal Area Minority Business Council with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Homebank Community Room, 3817 McMasters Ave.
The new group is focused on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and amplifying the voices of anyone who has felt marginalized or overlooked. The afternoon event will feature a speaker, members of a DEI panel and a presentation about future plans for the council.
The next IGNITE networking event for entrepreneurs and small business representatives will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Molly's Riverview Retreat, 322 North St. Refreshments will be served during the event, and plans will be discussed for the forthcoming SparkNIGHT gathering.
Additionally, SBDC plans a "Lean Lessons from Lakehurst" presentation from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and the Round 2 SparkNIGHT is planned for Tuesday, March 7.
