HANNIBAL — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced several education and training opportunities in the coming weeks in Hannibal and Quincy, Ill.
A virtual training session will focus on introducing participants to QuickBooks from 6-9 p.m. The cost of the course is $25.
This course is designed for those who are new to the Quickbooks online platform or those who want to become more confident and proficient in accounting for your business.
Participants will learn skills including how to set up a chart of accounts, enter and pay bills, write checks, track sales and set company preferences.
This training is specifically for the online platform of QuickBooks. It does not cover the desktop software version.
Enrollment is available at https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/23618.
HREDC will host an Employer Roundtable with the theme, “Using Online Tools to Grow Your Business,” from 7-8 a.m. Thursday, March 24, in the Homebank Community Room, 3817 McMasters Ave.
Travin Shelton, MBA, EDFP, Director of Business Growth Services and Government Procurement Specialist at Missouri Small Business Development Center, will present an hour-long session titled “Using Online Tools to Grow Your Business.”
Attendees will learn to understand the landscape, identify market cues and learn how to use LinkedIn Sales Navigator to find, inform and reach prospects.
RSVP opportunities are available at https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/23577.
Additional career training and education opportunities are being offered at the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane, In Quincy, Ill.
The first class is called “Become the Leader Others Want to Follow.” Instructor Rich Ellerman will lead the session, from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 31.
The “Leading from the Front” course will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 5. Instructor Rich Ellerman lead the course.
Instructor Rich Ellerman will teach the “Leading to Create Other Leaders” class from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 9.
The cost of each course is $85. If someone enrolls in all three courses, the cost is reduced to $65 each. Additional opportunities at the JWCC Workforce Center are being offered, including “Digital Marketing for Local Business,” led by Instructor Andrew Skattebo, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 22. The cost of the course is $65.
Instructor Andrew Skattebo will lead the “Video Basics for Business” course from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 29. The cost of the course is $75.
A 10-hour General Industry course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31. Instructor Bradley Gibbons will lead the course. The cost is $195.
Instructor Mark Schenk will teach a Garage Welding course 8 am. to noon Saturday, March 26. Participants are asked to bring their own welding gloves and be sure to dress appropriately with long pants, long-sleeved shirts and leather shoes or boots. The cost of the course is $60.
More information is available by calling the JWCC Workforce Development Center at 217-641-4971 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3ieDdPu.
