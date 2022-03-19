HANNIBAL — Students and faculty at Hannibal Middle School marked “Say Something Week” with activities designed to promote a school culture of preventing violence.
The program began with the formation of Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization established by family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. The organization works with school districts in the United States to promote the week of presentations, interactive activities and ways to “say something” to a trusted adult in the event of something.
The program has been a way to provide crucial information to students in a fun and engaging way. Students watched videos from Sandy Hook Promise from each day this week. The presentations provided information to help students recognize signs and how to identify trusted adults.
“Unfortunately, school shootings have become common in today’s society, so when we discovered Say Something Week four years ago, we knew this would be a great opportunity for us to educate our students on the reasons why they need to say something to a trusted adult while at the same time making it a fun week to celebrate with dress up days, assemblies and door decorating,” said Ashley Wilson, counselor at Hannibal Middle School.
School Resource Officers Jordan McAdams and Joel Combs were heavily involved in planning and executing the activities during the week McAdams led a school-wide assembly for students Monday.
Carlee McCoy is a seventh grader and member of Leaders of the Crew. She talked what she has known for some time. Carlee said the week served as an important reminder of how communication with trusted adults is so important.
“I know that if I ask my teachers or SRO (school resource officer) for something, they’ll help me with it. They also care about my personal life and stuff that is going on. It’s not just what’s going on at school. I know if I have a problem, I have someone to talk to,” she said.
More information about Sandy Hook Promise and “Say Something Week” are available by visiting sandyhookpromise.org/ or emailing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.