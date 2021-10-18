HANNIBAL — As the weather cools down, there’s nothing better than taking a relaxing stroll through a park bursting with red, orange and golden hues, marveling at the sights, sounds and smells of the changing foliage.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is offering a nature program called “Tree Friends” at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Central Park, in conjunction with Central Park Farmers Market and the Mississippi Hills chapter of Master Naturalists.
The program will be guided by Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
“Come meet a tree at Central Park! How many different kinds of trees are in Central Park? Let’s do bark rubbings, examine what animals use these trees, and collect colorful fallen leaves to make a leaf mandala,” Rublee said.
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are suggested by calling Hannibal Parks and Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.