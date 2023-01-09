HANNIBAL — An Alabama man sustained serious injuries in a Friday morning crash on Saturday morning near Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Eugene A. Mattox, 59, of Opelika, Ala., was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado at 7:54 a.m. Saturday, traveling west on U.S. 36 near Hannibal.
According to the accident report, the Chevrolet failed to negotiate a curve, which caused it to travel off the right side of the road and strike several trees.
Mattox was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by Survival Flight.
He was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance District.
