HANNIBAL — Saturday’s weather forecast is appropriate for the Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, as it is predicted to be below freezing all day.
Though the Ice Bowl is first and foremost a disc golf tournament, it is also disc golf’s most successful charitable event. Last year, the 165 Ice Bowl events raised almost $250,000 to combat food insecurity.
In Hannibal the Ice Bowl donates to the Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 400 Hannibal public and parochial school children each week. The program allows children to take home backpacks full of free food each Friday. The backpacks are full of juice, soup, cereal, peanut butter and other simple staples. The goal is to make sure low-income children stay fed, healthy and productive.
The 16th annual Ice Bowl will be Saturday, at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department. Prizes are donated by Excitement Disc Golf.
Tee-off begins at 10 a.m. Participants will play two rounds. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The fee is $10. Registration is available at www.icebowlhq.com/event/hannibal-ice-bowl/
The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. Two years ago, the course expanded and was named the Don Crane Disc Golf Course after its founder Don Crane died. He had promoted disc golf in Hannibal for many years.
More information is available by calling Mary Lynne Richards at 573-221-0154, mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov; or John Shaw at 319-470-6938.
