BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries Saturday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m., April 23, on Highway O at County Road 338.
Involved in the accident was a 1994 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by 48-year-old Jason M. Oderio of Middletown.
According to the accident report Oderio’s foot became caught in the motorcycle’s controls causing him to lose control of the vehicle and fail to navigate a turn onto County Road 338. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a ditch.
Oderio, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
