Sammy's Window expands to better serve needs for foster families

HANNIBAL — FosterAdopt Connect is celebrating the freshly-expanded Sammy's Window Clothing Closet, providing clothing, toys, food and various essentials to foster families more effectively than before.
FosterAdopt Connect provides various resources to help remove barriers for every member of a foster family such as providing beds, clothing, advocacy and other support resources for foster parents and items unique to each foster child's needs, explained Branch Director Tamitha Ague. Sammy's Window Clothing Closet has been a crucial resource since the Hannibal branch opened less than a year ago at 714 Broadway, and the recent changes have provided a big boost for outreach efforts.
Sammy's Window was originally housed in a much smaller area, and preparations have been moving forward since late last year to organize, arrange and move everything into the new location on the other side of the office. Direct Services Specialist Karen Ruble said the new site has been open for one week, allowing clients and staff members to find needed resources more quickly.
"It's a lot more space, a lot nicer space over here," she said.
Ague added how there is now much more of a "flow" for visitors to find what they need. Ruble said the layout was vital on Friday, as she assisted a young lady who had arrived at her foster home with only the clothes she was wearing.
In addition to providing the teen with a suitcase donated by Mark Twain Casino and a new backpack, Ruble was able to assemble a bundle of various necessities. Thanks to generous donations from individual donors, local businesses and fellow nonprofit organizations, Ruble was able to provide her with needed supplies such as hygiene essentials, a hat and gloves, socks, outfits and shoes.
The child's foster mother contacted Ruble on Monday to let her know things were going great so far. Ruble enjoyed finding special items based on her likes and dislikes, including a soft blanket of her own.
"I think that's always a sense of security," Ague said.
The new space for Sammy's Window Clothing Closet created a much larger floorplan, so clothing that was once stored away in totes can be displayed on individual racks, and items like hygiene essentials and toys are more readily accessible. All of the clothing for youth of all ages can now be more easily swapped for the current season.
Ague stressed how volunteer help in sorting, running errands and assisting with other tasks is crucial throughout the year, pointing out how sorting donated items gives local groups like Girl Scouts a rewarding opportunity to help. Consistent donations help ensure there is a steady supply of stylish clothing for each child when they visit.
Ague emphasized how clothing and other items can go fast, because clients can visit Sammy's Closet once a month for free. On Friday, Ruble was able to get just a wide variety of items in the correct size for the youth she assisted — she said it may appear that there are a lot of items on the shelves and racks, but they go fast depending on each child's needs.
"That's one thing about Sammy's Window — now she can come back in a month, and they can get seven more items and seven more outfits," Ague said. "So, that's why it's really important for us to get donations, so that the kiddos can come back on a regular basis."
Ague expressed her gratitude for generous donations of clothing, including name-brand and new clothing that bring a boost in confidence and cherished birthday gifts for children.
"I'm just really glad that the donations that we have can really help to our entire region, because that's what's critical," she said, noting FosterAdopt Connect serves youth in four counties, and has recently added Clark and Lewis counties to its service area. "That's a lot of kiddos to help out."
Ague explained how donations in neighboring communities are able to stay in the respective county. Late last year, she reported there were 249 children in the region receiving support.
In addition to foster children, Ague stressed how children in kinship groups — who are living with grandma, aunts and uncles or the best friend next door — are overjoyed to stop by Sammy's Window with their caregiver.
"They literally are like, 'that's new and I can have it and I can wear it?' It's really nice to see that and it's a good feeling... because the system has bounced them around so much or they feel like they have been thrown away, I think that many times they think the clothing they get or the items they get to support them are kind of someone else's throwaway," Ague said. "It just continues to compound that perspective. When they brand-new clothes that have tags on them and they see the name-brand clothes — and they actually get to select them and they're in good condition — like Karen said, it just boosts their confidence."
Foster Adopt Connect is ready to assist any youth who is connected to the foster care system — homeless teens who were previously in foster care and young people who are aging out of the system and are searching for their own apartment and job and other youth are all welcome.
Ague is thankful for the variety of donated items that can help youth in that stage of their lives. She said Mark Twain Casino has donated kitchen utensils, stereo systems and household items. Staff members assist with finding an apartment, and they receive furniture in partnership with the Moberly agency.
In addition to collaborating with local agencies like Embrace Children & Families of Northeast Missouri, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services and Children's Division, the Hannibal branch partners with other FosterAdopt Connect branches across the Show-Me State to make sure foster families receive what they need. Donations provide crucial assistance like rent payments, money for prescription purchases and vehicle repairs.
The relocated Sammy's Window Clothing Closet has also opened up a larger sorting room and space for a new conference room. The former space will be used to provide training support for foster families. Painting is underway for the new sorting room, and staff members are excited to unveil the new Sammy's Window facility with a small open house event in the near future.
Donations of new and gently used clothing, as well as necessities like school supplies and hygiene items, are accepted Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 714 Broadway. Donors can also bring items to donation boxes in several surrounding communities — in Homebank, 1108 U.S. 61 in Bowling Green, Mo., F&M Bank and Trust Company, 902 Highway 24 and U.S. 36 East in Monroe City, Mo., United State Bank, 201 N. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. and Ralls County Electric Cooperative, 17594 MO-19 in New London, Mo. Ague said FosterAdopt Connect is looking for businesses to partner with in Louisiana, Mo. and Paris, Mo.
Volunteers are encouraged to reach out as well. People can learn more by calling 573-719-1472, stopping by 714 Broadway or visiting their Facebook page.
