Sammy's Window expands to better serve needs for foster families

FosterAdopt Connect Direct Services Specialist Karen Ruble and Branch Director Tamitha Ague share a laugh in the newly expanded Sammy's Window Clothing Closet at 714 Broadway. The facility is available free of charge to area youth and families connected to the foster care system, providing clothing, toys, food, hygiene items and other vital items. The variety of items are the result of generous local donations and volunteer efforts.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — FosterAdopt Connect is celebrating the freshly-expanded Sammy's Window Clothing Closet, providing clothing, toys, food and various essentials to foster families more effectively than before.

FosterAdopt Connect provides various resources to help remove barriers for every member of a foster family such as providing beds, clothing, advocacy and other support resources for foster parents and items unique to each foster child's needs, explained Branch Director Tamitha Ague. Sammy's Window Clothing Closet has been a crucial resource since the Hannibal branch opened less than a year ago at 714 Broadway, and the recent changes have provided a big boost for outreach efforts.

