HANNIBAL — A vital program dedicated to helping people receive fans in the Hannibal area is progressing amid surging temperatures.
Hannibal Family Services Caseworker Amanda Bowen said a “small handful” of fans have been donated so far at the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store. She had received requests for fans this summer, but there weren’t any available to give out until Wednesday.
The program will be active as long as fans are being donated and available for distribution. People who are 65 years of age or older, those with children 5 years of age or younger under their care or at their home and people with disabilities are given first priority to receive a fan.
ACE Hardware stores in Palmyra and Quincy, Ill., have partnered with the Salvation Army in the effort to get as many fans as possible to people who need them.
Community members can stop by ACE Hardware in Palmyra or Quincy, Ill. and purchase a fan to donate. Fans bought at the Palmyra store will go to the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store, and fans purchased at the Quincy store will be delivered to the Quincy Salvation Army.
Bowen welcomed donations of used fans as well. Donated fans can be brought to the Hannibal Family Store, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
People are also invited to come to the store during business hours. Staff at the air-conditioned location will have cold water available for anyone seeking relief from the summer heat.
The application process is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Hannibal Family Store. People who need fans are asked to bring a photo ID and a social security card or medical card. If they have a child under five years of age in their home, they are asked to bring the children’s social security card(s) along with their photo ID.
