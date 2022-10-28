QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
Delivery will be available to shut-ins. The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. Attendees will need to make a reservation with The Salvation Army for a timeslot at 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
Reservations will be accepted from Tuesday, Nov. to Friday, Nov. 18. Shut-ins must provide the following information: name, number of meals and address, when calling to request a meal,
“The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a tradition that The Salvation Army of Quincy is excited to carry on this holiday season,” said Major Shelley McClintock. “We’re excited to invite the community to The Kroc Center to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship with one another.”
Donations of prepackaged baked goods will be accepted at from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St., Quincy, Ill. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation toward the meal may mail a check to The Salvation Army at PO Box 75, Quincy, Ill. 62306-0075.
More information, reservation and meal delivery and opportunities are available by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.