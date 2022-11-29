QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army will serve a Christmas Brunch during the Kroc Church Christmas worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
The service will take place at The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, in the Meadows. Attendees are welcome to walk in; no reservation is necessary.
“Christmas is a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and as a church, we are excited to be able to celebrate this special occasion on a day where we’re already gathering in fellowship,” said Major Shelley McClintock. “The community is always invited to worship at Kroc Church. However, we are excited to extend a special invitation as we worship around the table surrounded by friends, food and good tidings of great joy.”
This event is free and open to the public. Meal delivery and carry-outs are not available.
More information is available by calling Melissa Bailey at 217-231-5674.
