QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army will serve a Christmas Brunch during the Kroc Church Christmas worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The service will take place at The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, in the Meadows. Attendees are welcome to walk in; no reservation is necessary.

