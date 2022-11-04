HANNIBAL — The familiar sights and sounds of red kettles and bells will soon return as The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command begins its first days of fundraising for the 2022 Christmas campaign in Quincy on Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.
Kettles will resume full-time for the season Saturday, Nov. 19 in Hannibal and Friday, Nov. 18 in Quincy and continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be no bell ringing at kettles on Mondays and Tuesdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas week.
With multiple locations across the Tri-states hosting a red kettle, now is an excellent time for you, your group or your organization to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer.
Funds raised from the red kettles remain local to support The Salvation Army and the services it provides, such as holiday meals and toys, shelter for the homeless and job assistance.
The Salvation Army provides various programs and services to assist families in need in Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe, and Shelby counties in Missouri and Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois.
More information is available by calling Lewis at 217-231-5626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.