HANNIBAL — The familiar sights and sounds of red kettles and bells will soon return as The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command begins its first days of fundraising for the 2022 Christmas campaign in Quincy on Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Kettles will resume full-time for the season Saturday, Nov. 19 in Hannibal and Friday, Nov. 18 in Quincy and continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be no bell ringing at kettles on Mondays and Tuesdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.