HANNIBAL — The familiar sights and sounds of red kettles and bells will soon return to Hannibal as The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command begins its first day of fundraising for the 2021 Christmas campaign in Hannibal and Quincy, Ill. on Friday and Saturday. Kettles will resume full-time for the duration of the season Monday through Saturday in Hannibal and Quincy, beginning Friday, Nov. 12 and ending Friday, Dec. 24.
With multiple locations across the tri-states hosting a red kettle, now is a great time for individuals, groups (limit two people per kettle per shift), or organizations to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer. Those interested are encouraged to register online at RegisterToRing.com or contact Volunteer Coordinator Jeremy Koren by calling 217-231-5633 or emailing jeremy.koren@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are being asked to follow masking guidance from the county health department while ringing.
Funds raised from the red kettles remain local to support The Salvation Army and the services they provide, such as holiday meals and toys, shelter for the homeless and job assistance.
The Salvation Army provides a variety of programs and services to assist families in need in Adams, Brown, and Pike counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties in Missouri.
