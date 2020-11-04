HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal will be serving free coffee and donuts to veterans in the Save-a-Lot parking lot from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Salvation Army members encourage veterans to stop by on their way to the Hannibal Veterans Day Parade.
“We look forward to seeing area Veterans at the parade,” Assistant Development Director Matt Schmidt said. “Serving donuts and coffee is a small token of appreciation to thank the men and women of our armed services for the sacrifices that they made while protecting our freedoms.”
The Salvation Army has always gone to the frontlines to serve soldiers in war. The Salvation Army Donut Lassies volunteered to go to the front lines during World War I to provide American soldiers with writing supplies, stamps, clothes-mending, home cooked meals, and of donuts.
"The Hannibal Salvation Army is proud to continue this tradition by providing veterans with donuts and coffee before the Hannibal Veterans Day Parade," Schmidt said.
More information about this event is available by contacting Schmidt at 217-231-5694.