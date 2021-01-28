Salvation Army surpasses campaign goal

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army celebrated a big milestone on Thursday at the Family Store, as the 2020 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign concluded with total funds raised surpassing the $104,000 goal by more than $14,000.
Campaign chairs Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn, Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis, Hannibal Fire Chief Mike Benjamin, NECOMM 911 Executive Director Mike Hall, Marion and Ralls County Ambulance Director John Nemes and Hannibal Regional President and CEO Todd Ahrens announced the Hannibal Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year reached a total of $118,576. Caseworker Amanda Bowen said the successful results will enable the Hannibal Salvation Army to reach more families and individuals in the community, and Salvation Army Area Coordinator Captain Michael Sjogren said everyone was excited about the result and the generosity that made it possible.
“It shows how supportive the community is of the Salvation Army’s work and mission,” Sjogren said, noting all of the funds will stay in the Hannibal area. “We’re so appreciative, especially during this unprecedented year.”
Sjogren said no one was sure how the campaign would unfold with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But volunteers and donors stepped up in various ways — including donations by text and online, ringing bells at red kettles around the community and donating time, toys or money during the holiday season. The successful campaign conclusion reflected the dedication of the 187 volunteers who donated 396 hours in the Hannibal area, along with the generosity of local families, individuals, businesses and organizations.
During the holiday season, the Hannibal Salvation Army gave 157 gift cards for individual Thanksgiving meals and 800 food baskets for families during the Toys for Tots program, which provided toys for 1,600 children in the area.
Bowen unveiled the sign showing the official result with Advisory Board member Chad Douglas. Everyone applauded, and Bowen expressed her enthusiasm about how the funds would directly affect more people who need assistance.
She said the Salvation Army is grateful for the community support if the campaign meets the goal or comes in under that level. When the goal is exceeded, it can open the door for more programs and additional outreach efforts.
”I hope that we’re going to be able to help more families with this,” Bowen said.
She looks forward to the opportunity to resume classes about budgeting and taking care of bills once the situation improves related to the pandemic. The classes were originally taught by Alex McIntosh.
McIntosh is now assisting families through the Pathway of Hope program with services like getting better hours at work, finding a more successful job, getting child care and continuing education on the way toward meeting long-term goals.
”That’s something I really, really push here, but it’s such a fantastic program. It gives her the opportunity to really do what a lot of these people need, Bowen said. “We can meet an immediate need, but Alex is phenomenal at Pathway of Hope to help them long term so they’re not in the same boat again.”
More information about the Hannibal Salvation Army’s programs and services, including Pathway of Hope, is available by calling 573-248-8008 or visiting the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store at Suite 200A in the Steamboat Shopping Center.