QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army and Emerald City Jewelers have partnered to present the Ring for Bling challenge, which offers an opportunity for a volunteer bell ringer to win a necklace from Emerald City Jewelers.
Each time an individual 16 years of age or older volunteers to ring bells for The Salvation Army, their name will be entered into the Ring for Bling drawing. Volunteer bell ringers will be eligible to receive a Past, Present, and Future diamond necklace donated by Emerald City Jewelers from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 24. To confirm a shift has been fulfilled, participants must complete the Ring for Bling web form found at salvationarmyquincy.org at the end of the scheduled volunteer shift. Each shift fulfilled must have a web form submitted and will result in one entry.
At the close of the contest period, a recipient will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries. The drawing will take place at the beginning of January 2023. Further details regarding the drawing will be posted on salvationarmyqcyhan.org and social media.
With multiple locations across the tri-states hosting a red kettle, now is an excellent time for you, your group or your organization to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer.
Funds raised from the red kettles remain local to support The Salvation Army social service programs, such as holiday meals and toys, shelter for the homeless, job assistance, and more.
The Salvation Army provides a variety of programs and services to assist families in need in the counties of Adams, Brown, and Pike in Illinois and the counties of Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe, and Shelby in Missouri.
