QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help pack Christmas food baskets at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Volunteers may register by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
Last year, The Salvation Army provided 1,600 Christmas food baskets for families in the Quincy and Hannibal area. Contributions to the yearly Christmas campaign help The Salvation Army provide these services and many others during the Christmas season and throughout the year.
