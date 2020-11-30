Salvation Army seeks volunteers for bucket blitz events

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army will kick off mini-bucket blitzes starting Tuesday in Monroe City, Shelbina and Palmyra, followed by a two-day blitz in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Salvation Army is experiencing staff shortages due to COVID-related quarantine and self-isolation procedures. Volunteers from area businesses, churches and other organizations are urged to join the effort at a locations for an hour or two that day.
Monroe City — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the intersection of North Maine and U.S. 24/36 E (Abel's gas station is on the corner) in Monroe City.
Shelbina — 10 a,m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of Mo. 15 and U.S. 36, just north of railroad tracks
Palmyra — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of Main and Ross streets.
Hannibal — 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. The point of check-in is the Salvation Army Family Store.