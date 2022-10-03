QUINCY, Ill. — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Hannibal, Quincy and the surrounding area.

Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells. Volunteers can sign up online at www.registertoring.com for shifts as short as two hours, they can “Adopt-A-Kettle” for a day or they can register to virtually ring using the same website.

