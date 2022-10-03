QUINCY, Ill. — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Hannibal, Quincy and the surrounding area.
Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells. Volunteers can sign up online at www.registertoring.com for shifts as short as two hours, they can “Adopt-A-Kettle” for a day or they can register to virtually ring using the same website.
In addition to volunteer positions, paid positions are also available this Christmas. Paid positions are considered part-time, temporary and shifts are available from the first day of kettles starting Friday, Nov. 11 and lasting through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Applications for these positions are available at The Salvation Army Family Store, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. Applications are also available at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy.
The hours for bell ringing are Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Hannibal and Quincy.
More information is available by emailing Tina Lewis at tina.lewis @usc.salvationarmy.org.
