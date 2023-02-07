QUINCY, Ill. — Due to a record number of homeless shelter occupants, the Salvation Army is seeking help from the community through personal hygiene donations.
The 14-bed shelter recently housed 29 individuals using the space to seek refuge from the region's freezing temperatures.
“Anytime we’ve called for help, this community has stepped up to give a hand up to their neighbors in need,” Major Shelley McClintock said. “Today, we’re asking for your help to provide personal hygiene items to those seeking respite from the freezing temperatures at our shelter. The impact that a simple pair of socks and a bar of soap can have on the quality of someone’s life is overwhelming.”
Requested items include shampoo, soap, deodorant, female hygiene products, socks for men and women, toothbrushes, toothpaste and warm hats and gloves to give to the community’s homeless residents.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Family Services Office 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Collection Box during open hours and The Salvation Army Shelter at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.