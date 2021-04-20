STAFF REPORT
QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army is proud to announce the recipient of the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award, which was posthumously given to Robert Sapp.
Sapp volunteered with The Salvation Army for 25 years in a variety of areas including in the food pantry, during special events and during the Christmas season as a bell ringer. He passed away unexpectedly Christmas day in 2020.
“Robert had a huge heart and embodied what it meant to be a volunteer,” Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator Jeremy Koren said. “He was always so positive and willing to help in whatever way possible, even if it was calling out numbers for those waiting to apply for Christmas assistance.”
Sapp particularly enjoyed volunteering in the Social Services Department, which provides direct assistance to those in need. He would often help with handing out items on the breadline and enjoyed delivering Christmas food baskets to those without transportation. Robert also helped when the Emergency Shelter moved from Quincy University to the new building on Broadway.
“God gave Robert the gift of service,” Regional Social Services Director Heidi Welty said. “He understood helping others was his way of spreading God’s joy and love to others.”
Sapp was community-minded and thought of others before himself.
“He had a heart of gold and always wanted to help others through the avenue of The Salvation Army,” Area Coordinator Captain Michael Sjogren said. “Robert consistently was the first to raise his hand to volunteer.”
The award was presented to his brother, Joseph Sapp, and sister, Melissa Attey, at The Salvation Army church service Sunday, April 18. The Salvation Army deeply misses Sapp.
Volunteer opportunities are available through the many programs and services The Salvation Army offers to the community in both Quincy and Hannibal. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633 or jeremy.koren@usc.salvationarmy.org.