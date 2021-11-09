HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal has begun the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign Kick-Off.
The event was held Saturday, Nov. 6, at Central Park. The organization announced the 2021 campaign chairs, Justin and Brooke Gibson, along with the campaign goal of $115,000. Hope Marches On is this year’s campaign theme.
The Salvation Army provides a variety of programs and services to assist families in need in Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties. The Salvation Army has given a hand up to neighbors in need in several ways.
The Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services provided the following assistance this year:
- 3288 people were served by the daily bread line
- 692 food boxes were distributed
- 37 families received utility assistance
- 54 families received rent assistance
2020 Christmas:
- 800 families received Christmas food boxes
- 1575 children received toys for Christmas — 19,305 toys were distributed in partnership with Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri
Volunteers are an important part of the Christmas season and are needed to assist with many Christmas programs and activities, especially bell ringing. More information about volunteer opportunities is available by calling Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633 or register to ring bells at RegisterToRing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.