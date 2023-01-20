HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal and Manpower are excited to partner to offer the community weekly employment opportunity assistance from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday.
This weekly event will take place at The Salvation Army Family Services Office (inside The Family Store), Suite 200A, in the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal.
"This is another exciting resource we can offer our neighbors," said Caseworker Amanda Bowen. "Currently, we have LEAP (Life Employment Assistance Funding) funding that can be used to help purchase items needed to begin employment. Additionally, Manpower can pay for an employee's high school equivalent and continued education with a college degree. This can create a strong foundation for each person accessing this resource."
Manpower will have a table in the Food Pantry for the duration of the program and will assist those interested in employment opportunities.
More information is available by calling Bowen at 573-221-7072.
