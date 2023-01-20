HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal and Manpower are excited to partner to offer the community weekly employment opportunity assistance from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday.

This weekly event will take place at The Salvation Army Family Services Office (inside The Family Store), Suite 200A, in the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal.

