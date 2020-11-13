HANNIBAL — With bells ringing outside local businesses, the Hannibal Salvation Army launched its 2020 Christmas Tree of Lights campaign Friday, Nov. 13, after announcing the $104,000 goal.
The Tree of Lights, which shows progress on the goal, is located at County Market in Hannibal, where campaign leaders were announced.
This year all campaign leaders are from agencies that cover emergencies. They are Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn, Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis, Hannibal Fire Chief John Benjamin, NECOMM 911 Executive Director Mike Hall, Marion and Ralls County Ambulance Director John Nemes and Hannibal Regional Hospital President and CEO Todd Ahrens.
Mike Hall encouraged people to make donations in the red kettles, because “with the pandemic, the need is greater than ever.” He added that if people are staying home to avoid COVID-19, Salvation Army donations may be made in other ways.
To support the Salvation Army programs in Hannibal text DonateHannibal to 24365. To give via PayPal the handle is @TSAQCYHAN. To give via Venmo the handle is @SALVATIONARMYQCYHAN. The option to give via Google or Apple Pay is also available at each kettle location.
Salvation Army Area Coordinator Michael Sjogren said, “We realize this has been an unprecedented and difficult year for everyone,” and people who have never before needed assistance from the Salvation Army are applying for help.
“We want to ‘Rescue Christmas’ for them,” Sjogren said, explaining that Rescue Christmas is the 2020 national campaign theme.
Sjogren emphasized that all the donations made for the local Salvation Army “will stay local.”
The Hannibal Salvation Army provides a variety of assistance to residents of Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties.
Family services in 2020 have included 2,764 people served in the daily bread line; 1,714 food boxes distributed; 69 families received utility assistance; and 440 families received help with clothing.
Christmas assistance provided in 2019 included 904 families receiving food boxes and 1,350 children receiving toys.
A virtual kick-off of the 2020 campaign was streamed on Nov. 12 and may be seen at SalvationArmyQcyHan.org.
Volunteer bell ringers also are needed, with details available by calling Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633 or registering at RegisterToRing.com.