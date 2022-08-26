HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal and Cricket Wireless will host an event to register community members for the Affordable Connectivity Program from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at The Salvation Army Family Service Office and Family Store in Hannibal, located at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (just south of County Market).
ACP is a federal program that provides broadband service to eligible households. Participants in the ACP can reduce their monthly wireless bill by $30. When approved for the program, participants can go to Cricket Wireless at 3523 Stardust Drive, to finalize their application and receive a new cell phone at no cost.
