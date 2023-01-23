HANNIBAL — Salvation Army Advisory Council members and fellow supporters received joyful news on Monday that the 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign exceeded its goal with donations totaling $128,000.

Volunteers and community service clubs contributed to the holiday fundraising efforts, including 103 individuals who donated 319 hours of service during the campaign. Major Trevor McClintock and Campaign Co-Chairs Brad and Sara Kurz were delighted with the generosity reflected during the campaign that helps the Salvation Army share its services with those in need.

