QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army and Emerald City Jewelers have partnered to present the Ring for Bling challenge, which offers an opportunity for a volunteer bell ringer to win a necklace from Emerald City Jewelers.

Each time an individual 16 years of age or older volunteers to ring bells for The Salvation Army, their name will be entered into the Ring for Bling drawing. Volunteer bell ringers will be eligible to receive a Past, Present, and Future diamond necklace donated by Emerald City Jewelers from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 24. To confirm a shift has been fulfilled, participants must complete the Ring for Bling web form found at salvationarmyquincy.org at the end of the scheduled volunteer shift. Each shift fulfilled must have a web form submitted and will result in one entry.

