LOUISIANA, Mo. — The MU Extension-Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and meet at Diffey's Pumpkin Stand, located at 14016 Highway NN, Louisiana, Mo. The meeting topic is "Pumpkins."
All SRMG Club members and guests will be asked to please practice social distancing and wear masks at all times due to COVID-19 guidelines in place at this time. The public is welcome to attend.
More information is available by contacting MU Extension Marion County Office 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425.