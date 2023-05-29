QUINCY, Ill. — The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at John Wood Mansion Gardens, 425 S. 12th St. in Quincy, Ill. There will be a tour of the gardens. The public is invited to attend.
More information is available by calling the MU Extension - Marion County Office at 573-769-2177.
