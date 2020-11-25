Salt River Master Gardeners December meeting canceled STAFF REPORT Nov 25, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HANNIBAL — The Salt River Master Gardeners December meeting has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.More information is available by calling 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags December Gardener Meeting Master Michael Powell Hannibal Recommended for you Trending Now Former Center city clerk pleads not guilty to federal charges Marion County Health Department urges cooperation to curb increase in COVID-19 cases Gary A. Scholes, Sr. Victor "LeRoy" Vance Ronald B. Verdier Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView