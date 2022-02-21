HANNIBAL — The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
There will be a presentation on Culinary Herb Gardening. All SRMG Club members and guests will be asked to please social distance and wear masks at all times due to COVID-19 guidelines in place at this time.
The public is welcome to attend. More information is available by contacting MU Extension Marion County Office 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.