HANNIBAL — The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building, Room 129 in Hannibal.
The guest speaker for the meeting will be Kristy Trevathan, from the City of Hannibal Tree Board. Her presentation is “Trees are Important”. All SRMG Club Members and Guests will be asked to please social distance and wear masks at all times due to the HLGU COVID-19 guidelines in place at this time. The building is fully accessible, and the public is welcome to attend.
More information is available by contacting the MU Extension Marion County Office at 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425.