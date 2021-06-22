HANNIBAL — The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building, Room 129, in Hannibal.
The guest speaker for the meeting will be Jessica Whiston of Terripin Farms. Whiston will share her experiences on flowers, gardening and farming. Club members invite visitors to join them for an informative presentation.
All SRMG club members and guests will be asked to please social distance and wear masks at all times due to the HLGU COVID-19 guidelines in place at this time. The building is fully accessible, and the public is welcome to attend.
More information is available by contacting 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425.