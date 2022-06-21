HANNIBAL — The MU Extension-Salt River Master Gardener Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. July 5 in Room 129 of the HLGU Burt Administration Building.
Vanessa Crowe, from the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists, will give a presentation on hardwoods, choices in forestry and landscaping, focusing on durability and hardness. The public is welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling 573-769-2177.
