HANNIBAL — The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, in the Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
The guest speaker for the meeting will be Wayne Johnston. The topic will be tomato gardening. All SRMG club members and Guests will be asked to please social distance and wear masks at all times due to the HLGU COVID-19 guidelines in place at this time. The building is ADA accessible, and the public is welcome to attend.
More information is available by contacting the MU Extension Marion County Office at 573-769-2177 or Michael Powell at 573-248-4425.