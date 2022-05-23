NEW LONDON, Mo. — The MU Extension-Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 7.
The meeting will take place at Robert and Wendy Hendrickson's 3G Farm, 55891 Oak Brook Road, New London.
The program will feature a tour of their gardens. Participants who wish to caravan to the location can meet at 5 p.m. at the fireworks store south of Hannibal.
The public is welcome to attend. More information is available by calling 573-769-2177.
