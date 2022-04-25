HANNIBAL — The MU Extension-Salt River Master Gardener Club’s annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 in Central Park.
The plant sale will take the place of the May monthly meeting.
Proceeds from the plant sale benefit horticultural activities in the surrounding communities. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions.
More information is available by calling 573-769-2177.
