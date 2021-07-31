HANNIBAL — Proposition 1, a proposal that would raise the city of Hannibal’s sales tax rate by one half cent, will appear on the Tuesday, Aug. 3, ballot.
If approved, revenue generated by the tax increase will be used solely for “citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements.”
“The city has a long list of necessary infrastructure improvements that without adequate funding continues to deteriorate and grow,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Alan Bowen, who proposed the sales tax increase to the city council in March.
When proposing the tax hike earlier this year Bowen noted that not only would the sales tax increase be paid by residents of the community, but by visitors and those who live in the region and come to Hannibal to shop.
“It allows outside citizens to help pay for the city’s infrastructure improvements,” he said.
If approved the increase would apply to all goods that the current city sales tax applies to. According to information provided by proponents of Proposition 1 its passage will not increase the cost of groceries, medication or gasoline.
Reportedly the additional sales tax would cost consumers $0.50 per every $100 spent. It is estimated that on average the additional sales tax would cost Hannibal residents $55 per year.
Concern has been expressed over how competitive Hannibal’s sales tax rate will be if the measure passes. According to Proposition 1 proponents, Hannibal’s sales tax rate will be lower than all the similar-sized communities in Northeast Missouri and lower than all but two surrounding communities in the area.
The proposed sales tax increase will be the only item on Tuesday’s ballot in Hannibal, according to Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger.
Despite the fact a pocketbook issue will be on the ballot, Dornberger does not anticipate that polls will be flooded with voters on Tuesday.
“I’m guessing that turnout will be light, probably around 10 percent,” she said.
According to state statute only a simple majority of votes will be necessary to decide the issue.
Polls will be open in Hannibal from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.