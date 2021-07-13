HANNIBAL — The sale of 10 diesel generators salvage will generate over $5 million for the Hannibal Board of Public Works. The transaction was approved by the HBPW Board during its June meeting.
The winning bid of $5.025 million was submitted by Iron Flag Power Systems of Narberth, Pa.
A total of three proposals were received by the HBPW, which opened them on June 18. Also submitting bids were Industrial Motor Power ($4.8 million) and Altorfer Power Systems ($5.01 million).
The majority of the generators are located at the Oakwood substation. A single generator is located at both the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Water Treatment Plant.
According to terms and conditions of the transaction, all items and bid items are being sold as is. The HBPW is not providing a warranty, guaranteeing the accuracy of the hour meters or the structural/mechanical condition of the devices.
The HBPW Board approved declaring the generators surplus during its May 2021 meeting.
The purchase of the used generators was approved by the HBPW Board, in part to help meet the city’s need for local electrical capacity, in October 2016. The generators were installed and operational by June 2017.
According to Paul Trenhaile, finance director for the HBPW, the diesel generators have cost the HBPW on average approximately $541,000 a year.
Only once during the four years that the HBPW has owned the generators have they been turned on and used. During winter storm Uri in February 2021 the cost of electricity on the open market became so high that the decision was made to run the generators and sell the power back into the market to offset some of the high costs of purchasing power through MISO.
However, due to the extremely cold temperatures there were issues with getting them to start or operate correctly. Consequently only four of the generators could be run for a total of 10 hours, Trenhaile said.
Another reason given for selling the generators is because the Oakwood substation, where all but two of the generators are located, will soon be a focal point for two major electrical projects. Reportedly for the substation work to occur most, if not all, of the generators would have to be moved at an estimated cost of $1 million.