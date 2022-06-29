HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Department officials remind residents that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited according to city ordinance.
The Hannibal Police Department has started to experience an increase in reports of fireworks being discharged within city limits. With the upcoming July 4. Officials anticipate more reports of fireworks use as the Independence Day holiday approaches.
Officers are obligated to take enforcement action toward anyone found discharging fireworks. City Ordinance prohibits the sale, use or discharge of any firecrackers or fireworks within Hannibal city limits.
This is not a new ordinance. People who receive a ticket for discharging fireworks can be fined up to $130 if found guilty in Municipal Court. Damage caused by discharging fireworks can carry separate civil and criminal penalties.
