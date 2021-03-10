For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — The Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 12. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx.
The agenda includes a review of the 2020 Teen Seat Belt Survey, updates on fatality and serious injury statistics for 2021, MoDOT project updates, a grant award update and a review of the Coalition’s annual plan.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about Missouri’s Highway Safety Strategic Plan titled “Show-Me Zero”. The plan is online at savemolives.com, and information about the NE Coalition can also be found under the Get Involved tab.
To connect, participants can use the following information:
- Join from the meeting link: https://modot.webex.com/modot/j.php?MTID=ma31231a5c5ca7d683bff3b3e4f9a89ee
- Join by meeting number: (Access code): 132 404 6836. The meeting password is MYtea7Z3c3P
- Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only): +1-408-792-6300, 1324046836## Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
- Join by phone; 1-408-792-6300 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
More information is available by visiting the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety website at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Northeast-Region.