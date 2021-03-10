For THE COURIER-POST

HANNIBAL — The Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 12. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx.

The agenda includes a review of the 2020 Teen Seat Belt Survey, updates on fatality and serious injury statistics for 2021, MoDOT project updates, a grant award update and a review of the Coalition’s annual plan.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about Missouri’s Highway Safety Strategic Plan titled “Show-Me Zero”. The plan is online at savemolives.com, and information about the NE Coalition can also be found under the Get Involved tab.



More information is available by visiting the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety website at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Northeast-Region.

