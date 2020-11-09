HANNIBAL — The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, via WebEx.
The executive committee of the Coalition will provide updates on specific areas, and anyone interested in helping to reduce fatalities on Missouri roads is encouraged to attend.
“We have several partners in law enforcement, emergency management services, schools and health care who work together to continue efforts to promote safe driving,” Coalition Facilitator Marisa Ellison said.
The Coalition will review Missouri’s new highway safety strategic plan titled “Show-Me Zero,” and evaluate their plan for Northeast Missouri drivers and residents.
“Unfortunately, fatalities on our roads this year have increased over last year, and even one fatality is too many, so we appreciate all who are interested in helping keep safe driving awareness on top of everyone’s minds,” Ellison said.
Opportunities to join the meeting are available by emailing marisa.ellison@modot.mo.gov and connection information will be sent.
Information about the Northeast Coalition can be found at www.savemolives.com and on Facebook.