PALMYRA — The 2022 Committee on Nominations for Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will meet at 7 p.m. June 9 at the headquarters office, 975 West Ross St.
Committee members will select candidates to fill the three director positions whose terms expire this year: Dick Disselhorst — District #1; Ross Frankenbach — District #2; and David Wright — District #3.
Members of the nominating committee appointed by the board of directors include:
District #1: Caleb Sutter (573-248-4840) 5718 Highway 6, Taylor; Michael Powell (573-248-4425) 4876 Highway 168, Palmyra; and Steve Bross (573-248-6506) 3022 County Road 341, Palmyra.
District #2: Mike Stauffer (573-769-2240) 4757 County Road 234, Palmyra; Nathan Miller (573-470-1448) 2454 Highway C, Monroe City; and Andrew Hudson (573-248-6216) 7073 County Road 265, Palmyra.
District #3: Eric Spratt (573-470-1628) 1250 County Road 115, Ewing; John Scodino (573-822-0859) 1118 County Road 216, Hunnewell; and Matt Crabill (573-248-4991) 1904 Highway 168, Philadelphia.
Any member who wishes to seek nomination for election or knows someone interested in being considered for the board of directors should contact one of these individuals.
Directors will be elected by the Cooperative’s membership at the drive-through annual meeting set for Aug. 27 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St.
