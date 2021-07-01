BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A traffic stop on Monday, June 28, led to the arrest of Patrick Robert White, 35, of rural Bowling Green, Mo. White was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for multiple offenses.
A rural Bowling Green, Mo. resident contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:44 a.m. Monday, June 28, to report White was at her house and had admitted to her that he had taken their black 2019 Toyota and had slept in their camper overnight. While speaking with the victim, she reported White took the keys to the her 2014 Ford Edge and left.
During the investigation, Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies found White had attempted to set fire to items within the camper, causing little to no damage.
At about 1:35 p.m. Monday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Scotty’s Market in Eolia, Mo. The caller reported a red vehicle had left without paying for $20.02 in fuel. The description and plate number matched the stolen vehicle from the Bowling Green, Mo. area.
A Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the stolen vehicle at about 1:58 p.m., approaching Locust Street and Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, Mo. A traffic stop was made, and White was taken into custody without incident.
At about 2:08 p.m., the Pike County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a structure fire located at 2 Hickory Lane in Bowling Green, Mo. With the assistance of the Bowling Green Police, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office determined White was living in a camper on the property through the course of this investigation
At this time, White is charged with: one felony count of tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony count of stealing a motor vehicle, a felony county of second-degree burglary, a felony count of second-degree burglary, a felony count of first-degree burglary, a felony county of second-degree attempted arson, a felony count of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony count of second-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of stealing.
White is currently held at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.