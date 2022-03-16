HANNIBAL — The replacement of aging runway lights at Hannibal Regional Airport is getting closer to being cleared for “takeoff.”
On Tuesday night the Hannibal City Council approved a bid of $543,395 from T.G.B., Inc., for the replacement of the airport’s runway lights. According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, a total of four bids were received for the project. The bid submitted by T.G.B. was the lowest opened.
“The bid was slightly above our current allotment of Non-Primary Entitlement money. The engineer’s estimate was $507,400,” Dorian said. “With that said the airport is due to receive approximately $100,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that we can use to make up the difference.”
Dorian added that the next round of Non-Primary Entitlement Funds that the city will be receiving for use at the airport will be available this fall.
Hannibal’s portion of the runway lighting replacement program is $54,339.
Dorian said that he will be bringing to an upcoming meeting of the city council the Missouri Department of Transportation’s grant agreement for the construction funding portion of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.