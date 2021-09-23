HANNIBAL — The Golden Ruler is hosting the “Rule Out Cancer” copier bash and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at 4500C Paris Gravel Road, with all proceeds going toward local cancer charities Val’s Pals and Sarah’s Place.
The event will include a raffle, giveaways and a silent auction to benefit the two organizations. Val’s Pals provides totes to caregivers of cancer patients through area hospitals, cancer centers and hospice services. Sarah’s Place is a peaceful setting for people, and/or their families, who are in hospice care, home health care, receiving treatment at Cary Cancer Center or other extended treatment.
More information is available by calling 573-221-1600.