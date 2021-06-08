NEW LONDON, Mo. — Three queens, a prince and a princess were crowned at the Miss New London Pageant at New London Park Days on Saturday.
Taylor Stratton of New London was crowned Miss New London. She is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Debbie Stratton. Taylor is a senior at Palmyra High School.
Junior Miss New London is Avery Trower. She is the 12-year-old daughter of Mike and Kim Trower. She lives in Palmyra, and is a seventh grader at Palmyra Middle School.
Little Miss New London is Anna Smothermon. She is the 7-year-old daughter of Jon Smothermon, Brennan Howe and Breanna Sparks. She lives in New London, Mo. and attends first grade at Stowell Elementary School.
Dallas Griggs, 5-year-old daughter of Dylan and Libby Griggs of Monroe City was crowned Princess. Emmett Arnold, three-year-old son of Chad and Bonnie Arnold of New London was crowned Prince.
The pageant was emceed by Miss Zona Rosa, Callie Cox, from Columbia.
The newly crowned royalty will represent the New London community throughout their reign. They will ride in local parades, attend community events and make appearances throughout the area.
New London Park Days is an annual community event hosted by the New London Park Days Committee.